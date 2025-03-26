TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix stock opened at $997.28 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $965.09 and a 200 day moving average of $863.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $426.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

