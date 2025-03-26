EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBTG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.72. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

