EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $441,000 in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Stock Down 1.9 %

WLDN opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,466.40. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

