Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 37,161 shares.The stock last traded at $31.59 and had previously closed at $31.17.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,728,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,080 shares during the period.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

