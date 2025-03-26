Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.45. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 2,396,162 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

