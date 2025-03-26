Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Trading 8.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $46.75. 840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09.

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

