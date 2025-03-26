Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 29,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 465,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 298,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$73,878.75. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 256,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$54,628.24. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

