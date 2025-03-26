Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 348,352 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,352 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMIT. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,751,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 150,293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 149,508 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 362,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,365 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares in the last quarter.

MMIT opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

