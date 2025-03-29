Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TCBS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

