Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Indra Sistemas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.
About Indra Sistemas
