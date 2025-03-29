Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $771.91 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $771.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3,881.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,452.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3,385.34.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

