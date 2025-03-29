Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $771.91 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $771.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3,881.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,452.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3,385.34.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
