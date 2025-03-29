Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.95-$15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.15-$11.30, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.30 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.950-15.150 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

