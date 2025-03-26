Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,626,000 after buying an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 281.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 286,296 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 305,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 78,893 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $3,905,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after purchasing an additional 68,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.3 %

Ambarella stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,923,071.22. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,957 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

