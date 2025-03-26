Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $482,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

