Aufman Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 8.9 %

ESML stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.