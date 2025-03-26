Frax Share Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $208.22 million and $25.27 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,824,610 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Finance is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform offering algorithmic stablecoins and financial instruments, launched in 2020 by Sam Kazemian. It includes FRAX, a USD-pegged stablecoin, FPI (pegged to consumer goods), and frxETH (a liquid staking derivative). Frax Share (FXS) is the governance and utility token of the ecosystem, enabling holders to participate in protocol governance, influence liquidity incentives, and receive protocol revenue. FXS holders can lock their tokens for veFXS, which provides enhanced voting power and rewards. FXS also benefits from revenue generated across Fraxlend, Fraxswap, and AMOs. Originally, FXS was needed for minting FRAX, but newer versions shifted its role to governance and yield distribution. The project leverages AMO strategies and Fraxtal, its Layer 2 chain, for scalability and capital efficiency while maintaining decentralisation and stability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

