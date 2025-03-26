Luceco (LON:LUCE) Posts Earnings Results

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Luceco had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Luceco Stock Performance

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 146.29 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £235.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 108.26 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.52).

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.