Luceco (LON:LUCE) Posts Earnings Results

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Luceco had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 8.41%.
Luceco Stock Performance
Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 146.29 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £235.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 108.26 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.52).
Luceco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Luceco
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Palantir Setting Up to Be a Big Winner With New Defense Spending
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.