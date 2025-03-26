Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Cheetah Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.