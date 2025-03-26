Trust Investment Advisors Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,998,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,433,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $272.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

