MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces $0.18 — Dividend

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $18.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

