iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

