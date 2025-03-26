HC Wainwright Boosts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $180.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $158.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.