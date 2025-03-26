XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.42 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $145.39 million and $6.42 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00027244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00004097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000054 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01066395 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,555,372.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

