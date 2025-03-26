Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

Hub Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 803.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.