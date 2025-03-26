Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

