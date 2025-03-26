Grass (GRASS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $439.77 Million

Grass (GRASS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Grass has a total market cap of $439.77 million and $52.73 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grass has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Grass token can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,055.18 or 0.99792140 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,576.52 or 0.99249682 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Token Profile

Grass’ launch date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,475,576 tokens. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Buying and Selling Grass

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 1.59327187 USD and is up 10.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $53,001,774.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

