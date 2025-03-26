Q1 Earnings Estimate for Medpace Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.81 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.30.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $324.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.16 and a 200-day moving average of $339.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,387,000 after acquiring an additional 519,186 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

