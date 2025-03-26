Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £258.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.