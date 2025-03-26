Insider Buying: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Craig Henry Hansen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,300.00.
Journey Energy Price Performance
Shares of JOY opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. Journey Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.08.
Journey Energy Company Profile
