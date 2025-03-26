Insider Buying: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Craig Henry Hansen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,300.00.

Shares of JOY opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. Journey Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.08.

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

