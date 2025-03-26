TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,314 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,794,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 106,398 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,030.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.