TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,314 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,794,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 106,398 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,030.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA USRT opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
