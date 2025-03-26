LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $65.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.75.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

In related news, COO Scott Peyree bought 21,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $877,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,124.40. The trade was a 37.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $736.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

