Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

