Harold Morton Wolkin Sells 3,500 Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) Stock

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) Director Harold Morton Wolkin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total transaction of C$47,215.00.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CPH opened at C$12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.38. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.90 and a twelve month high of C$19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.