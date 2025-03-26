Harold Morton Wolkin Sells 3,500 Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) Stock

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) Director Harold Morton Wolkin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total transaction of C$47,215.00.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPH opened at C$12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.38. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.90 and a twelve month high of C$19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

