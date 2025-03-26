TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $54,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

