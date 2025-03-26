Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 22,904 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 232.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 79.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 409.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 82,887 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTY. KeyCorp raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GTY opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.21%.

Getty Realty Profile

