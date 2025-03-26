Summit Global Investments Has $211,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $232.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average is $197.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

