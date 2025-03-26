Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.09 Million Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470,105 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.83%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

