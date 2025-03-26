Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 377,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 388,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on Defiance Silver
Defiance Silver Stock Performance
Defiance Silver Company Profile
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Silver
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Palantir Setting Up to Be a Big Winner With New Defense Spending
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.