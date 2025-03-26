Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 377,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 388,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

Defiance Silver Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

