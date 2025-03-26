Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,707 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,707 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

