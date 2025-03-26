Enegra (EGX) Price Hits $190.43 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.18 billion and approximately $282,578.35 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $190.43 or 0.00218146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 190.65695607 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $277,526.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

