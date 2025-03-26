iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Position Trimmed by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,968,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 248,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 298,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 165,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

