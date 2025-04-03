Canada Goose’s (GOOS) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $8.17 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $3,769,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 193,708 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 87,903 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $708,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.