Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.70.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $170.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $157.67 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

