Journey Beyond Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,722,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 11.0% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,898,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.32. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

