3,029 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

