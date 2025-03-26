Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 190 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

