KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $6.37 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 280,535 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

