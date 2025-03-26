KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 41,600 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.8 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.49 and a 1-year high of $211.85. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

