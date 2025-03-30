10,870 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after acquiring an additional 938,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 739,257 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

