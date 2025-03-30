RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.85.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.69. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.50 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

